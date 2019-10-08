Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was released from a Las Vegas hospital Saturday, the same day his daughter-in-law, Rainè Riggs, died. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rainè Riggs, the daughter-in-law of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, died over the weekend in Pennsylvania. She was 46.

Riggs died Saturday, days after doctors diagnosed her with neuroendocrine cancer at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, her obituary, published through Lee & Martin Funeral Home in Burgettstown, Pa., said.

Her death came the same day doctors released her father-in-law from a Las Vegas hospital after he had a heart attack.

Riggs was married to Levi Sanders, with whom she shared three children -- Sunnee, Ryleigh and Grayson. She was the co-director of behavioral medicine at Dartmouth Medical School and was the owner of Riggs Geriatric Psychology in Windsor, Vt.