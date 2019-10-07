Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese arrives at the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award gala dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 6, 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese presents Ronald Reagan with a T-shirt during a meeting of the International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday to former U.S. Justice Department chief and senior White House adviser Edwin Meese, the White House announced.

Meese will receive the award at a ceremony Tuesday. Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom, one of the United States' highest civilian honors, to leading conservative lawmakers and sports figures so far in his presidency.

For seven years under former President Ronald Reagan, Meese served as the 75th U.S. attorney general and presidential counsel. He now contributes among conservative policy councils and political think tanks.

"Edwin Meese III has long been a thought leader and strong conservative voice on matters of law and policy," the White House said. "Meese helped to craft a foreign policy strong enough to end the Cold War and played a pivotal role in securing historic tax cuts.

"As attorney general, he promoted federalism and the original public understanding of our Constitution. Since leaving public service, Edwin Meese has continued to champion our nation's founding principles through his extensive work at The Heritage Foundation."

Meese was a longtime member of Reagan's inner circle, dating back to the days of the former actor's years as California governor.

Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, economist Arthur Laffer, former Boston Celtics star Bob Cousy, former Los Angeles Lakers star Jerry West, golfer Tiger Woods and former New York Yankees ace Mariano Rivera.

The Medal of Freedom and Congressional Gold Medal are jointly the highest civilian honors awarded in the United States.