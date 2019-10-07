New York man charged with killing four homeless men

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New York prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old man with killing four homeless men in Manhattan's Chinatown over the weekend.

Randy Rodriguez-Santos, who is also homeless, was arraigned Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Santos was arrested after police responded to attacks on five men, four of whom died from being bludgeoned to death with a metal pipe in their sleep. The man who survived the attack was hospitalized in serious condition. Their identities were not released.

Police found the bodies early Saturday.

"The motive appears to be, right now ... just random attacks," Chief of Manhattan South Detectives Michael Baldassano said in a press conference on Saturday.

Santos, who has been arrested 14 times, was being beld without bail.