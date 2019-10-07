Jimmy Carter recovering from fall at Georgia home

Former President of the United States and co-founder of The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter, received stitches to above his brow due to a fall he took at his Georgia home. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was recovering from a fall at his home in Georgia over the weekend, according to his nonprofit organization.

Carter, who turned 95 last week, fell at his home in Plains on Sunday, requiring stitches to above his brow, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Later Sunday while at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tenn., Carter said he received 14 stitches.

"First of all, I want to explain my black eye," he told the audience. "I got up this morning at home in Plains, getting ready to go to church, 'cause right after that we have a family reunion, and then we were coming to Nashville. And I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge, and had to go to the hospital."

At 95 years of age, Carter is the longest-living president in U.S. history.

However, the 39th president of the United States has suffered from a spat of health problems in recent years including undergoing treatment for brain cancer in 2017.

In May, he underwent surgery to repair a broken hip he suffered in a fall at his home as he prepared to go turkey hunting.