FBI: Most prolific U.S. serial killer counted at least 50 victims

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a 79-year-old man as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

In the spring of 2018, Samuel Little, already in jail for life for killing three people, confessed to strangling 90 people to death between 1970 and 2005. On Sunday, the FBI announced it had confirmed 50 of his confessions with 43 still pending confirmation.

"For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims," said Christie Palazzolo of the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program in a statement.

Little was arrested in 2012 and extracted to California to face a narcotics charge, but while there, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained his DNA and linked him to three unsolved homicides from 1987 and 1989, the FBI said in a release. He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms without parole in 2014.

ViCAP has since discovered "an alarming pattern that linked Little to many more murders," the bureau said.

The FBI said it believes Little's confessions, though many of the victims' deaths were originally ruled as overdoses and several of the bodies were never found.

Since May 2018, Texas Ranges and the FBI have been working to confirm his confessions and asked the public on Sunday for its help in identifying his assumed victims.

On its website, the FBI has published drawings by Little and video confessions of five cases "in hopes that someone may remember a detail that could further the investigation," the FBI said.

"Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim -- to close every case possible," Palazzolo said.