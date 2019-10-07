Crews gain upper hand against fire in Northern California wine country

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A wildfire in Northern California's wine country has spread quickly in recent days, officials said Monday.

The fire has been fueled by low humidity and gusty winds so far, and burned more than 500 acres in Napa County over the weekend -- prompting a red flag warning and some evacuations.

The blaze, named the American Fire, has destroyed land west of Interstate 80 near the town of American Canyon. The Napa County Sheriff's Office called for advisory evacuations on Sunday.

The flames grew from 40 acres to 150 acres, and then to 500 acres in less than three hours Sunday, fire officials said. Crews had the fire 60 percent contained at 562 acres and evacuation orders were lifted Monday morning.

Utility PG&E said it won't go ahead with planned power outages in Lake, Napa or Sonoma counties Monday due to the fire. Power officials will re-evaluate conditions again Tuesday.