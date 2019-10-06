Passengers stranded for hours on Walt Disney World Skyliner gondolas

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers on Disney World's new gondolas were stranded for hours on Saturday night after an apparent malfunction.

Disney World described the incident as "unexpected downtime" and said the recently opened Skyliner gondola system would be closed while the company investigates the cause.

"One of three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening," Disney said. "As a result the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding the downtime."

On Sunday, the theme park said the incident was not the result of a power outage.

Passengers began to be evacuated from the gondolas at 11 p.m. on Saturday. There were no reported injuries.

Riders reported being offered passes to the park and $200 gift cards.

Disney said Sunday it was still working with guests "regarding impacts to their visit with us."