Four dead, five injured in bar shooting in Kansas

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kan., early Sunday, police said.

At least one suspect entered Tequila KC Bar around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The five injured were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition, KCK police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic said.

"Detectives are here and are looking at any surveillance," Tomasic told KHSB-TV. "This is definitely one of those that we're going to do everything very slowly, very methodically and correctly."

No one was in custody.

Handgun shells were found at the scene.

Also responding to the scene were agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City, Mo., according to a Twitter post by the agency.