Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kan., early Sunday, police said.

Possibly two suspects entered Tequila KC bar, a private club, around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

All four of the dead were Hispanic -- one in his late 50s, one in his 30s and two in their mid 20s. Police estimate that 40 people were in the club when the shooting occurred.

The five injured were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition, KCK police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic said.

"Detectives are here and are looking at any surveillance," Tomasic told KHSB-TV. "This is definitely one of those that we're going to do everything very slowly, very methodically and correctly."

No one was in custody.

One of the suspects may have been involved in an incident at the club earlier and returned.

Also responding to the scene were agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City, Mo., according to a Twitter post by the agency.