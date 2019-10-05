Four homeless men killed in NYC; suspect in custody

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody Saturday for allegedly killing four homeless men in New York City's Chinatown, police said.

The four homeless men were found beaten to death in Chinatown early Saturday.

Police discovered two men with head wounds after responding to reports of assault in progress on Bowery Street near Doyers Street in Chinatown at around 2 a.m. Saturday. One of the men in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 49, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police responded to another crime scene about three blocks away 2 hours later where they found three more men pronounced dead at the scene. All of them had head trauma.

Police said it appeared the victims were sleeping when the attack occurred.

A 24-year-old man holding a metal object described as a post or pipe was taken into custody, police said.

Sources told the New York Post the suspect, identified as Rodriguez "Randy" Santos, has 14 past arrests, including an assault charge from May.

The identities of the victims have not been released.