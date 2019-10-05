5-alarm fire injures 10 in NYC apartment building

The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. Friday. Photo courtesy of the New York City Fire Department

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A five-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building left at least 10 people injured, including several New York City firefighters, officials said Saturday.

The blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the building around 8 p.m. Friday. The New York Fire Department said at least 200 firefighters responded to the scene until at least midnight.

The fire damaged two of the building's nine wings.

The FDNY said nine firefighters and one civilian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At least five of the injured were hospitalized.

Fire marshals said the blaze an accident caused by electrical wires.