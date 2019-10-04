U.S. President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda walk along the White House colonnade during a visit by Poland's leader on June 12. File Photo by Shawn Thew/Pool/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has admitted Poland as a member of the U.S. State Department's Visa Waiver Program, which makes it easier for Polish citizens to travel to the United States.

The White House said Friday Trump has signed preliminary authorization for Warsaw's admittance and will soon finalize the agreement. He hinted at the move last week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"They've been trying to get this for many, many decades and I got it for the Polish people, in honor of the Polish people in the United States and in Poland," Trump said.

The State Department program allows foreign citizens to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa. Poland is the 39th nation admitted to the waiver program.

"The bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland has never been stronger, and this would serve as a remarkable accomplishment for both countries," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Friday.

Poland was approved last month to buy $6.5 billion worth of American-made F-35A fighter jets, and Duda joked at the United Nations that a new military base in the eastern European nation be named "Fort Trump."