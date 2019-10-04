The U.S. Supreme Court will take on Louisiana's abortion restriction starting next week. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear arguments over a controversial abortion law in Louisiana critics say would severely limit the availability of the procedure in the state.

The court granted certiorari Friday for the abortion case and a handful of other cases.

The law requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where the abortions are provided. Opponents said it would limit the state to just one abortion provider.

This will mark the first time the Supreme Court has taken up abortion since the conservative majority took over under the Trump administration. Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the court by President Donald Trump was supported by pro-life groups. Before that, Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, also a conservative.

If the court rules down party lines and Louisiana's abortion law is upheld, it would be a victory for Trump, who promised to appoint pro-life justices. The court may not rule on the case until spring.

In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a nearly identical law from Texas with a 5-3 vote.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the Louisiana law wouldn't put the same burden on women in that state because it's not as big as Texas.

The case is called Rebekah Gee vs. June Medical Services, No. 18-1460.