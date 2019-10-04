Purple Heart 'forever' stamp arrives at U.S. post offices

The Purple Heart is a medal awarded to U.S. servicemen and women who are wounded or killed in combat. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service began selling a new postage stamp Friday -- which honors recipients of the military Purple Heart award, which is given to U.S. troops wounded and killed in combat.

The USPS dedicated the new "forever" stamp at an event in Indiana last month.

Created by Bryan Duefrene and artist William Gicker, the stamp features a purple border matching the color of the medal and its ribbon.

"With this stamp, the postal service continues to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who serve in the U.S. military," the USPS said. "The Purple Heart is awarded in the name of the president of the United States to members of the military who have been wounded or killed in action."

Former President and Army Gen. George Washington created the Purple Heart medal during the Revolutionary War. It was discontinued after the conflict and reinstated in 1932 on the anniversary of Washington's 200th birthday. It has since become a symbol of courage for injured and fallen American soldiers.

The USPS has introduced other military-themed "forever" stamps that honor dogs in the armed forces and the battleship USS Missouri.