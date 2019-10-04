Jury finds Chicago man guilty in murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A jury has convicted a Chicago man on first-degree murder charges in the death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee nearly four years ago.

The jury handed down the verdict for Dwright Boone-Doty after 3 hours of deliberation Thursday.

Prosecutors said Boone-Doty lured Tyshawn into an alley and shot him in the head in November 2015. They said he targeted the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang accused of killing Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony Morgan.

A separate jury was deliberating in the murder trial against Corey Morgan -- an accomplice in Tyshawn's death -- on Friday morning. A third man, Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder for acting as a getaway driver.

"While we await the second verdict, we are pleased with the first outcome of this case, knowing that the individual responsible for this heinous, retaliatory attack on a young boy will be held accountable," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said. "We also thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service."