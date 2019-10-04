Jury finds 2 Chicago men guilty in murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Separate juries convicted two Chicago man on first-degree murder charges in the death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee nearly four years ago.

One jury handed down the verdict for Corey Morgan on Friday after 9 hours of deliberation. On Thursday, another jury found Dwright Boone-Doty guilty after 3 hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors said Boone-Doty lured Tyshawn into an alley and shot him in the head in November 2015 as Corey Morgan stood by. They said the men targeted the boy because his father was a member of a rival gang accused of killing Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony Morgan.

A third man, Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder for acting as a getaway driver.

"While we await the second verdict, we are pleased with the first outcome of this case, knowing that the individual responsible for this heinous, retaliatory attack on a young boy will be held accountable," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Friday night before Corey Morgan's conviction. "We also thank the members of the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and service."

Corey Morgan faces up to 100 years in prison and Boone-Doty faces up to life in prison.