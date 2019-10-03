Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel to central Florida Thursday, to a popular retirement community, to unveil plans to introduce improvements and greater protections for Medicare.

Trump is scheduled to visit The Villages, Fla., about 50 miles northwest of Orlando, where he will outline his proposal. The president said his plan upgrades Medicare coverage for seniors and disabled Americans and provides more healthcare choices.

Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order titled "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction" and speak to the press at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

"From day one, President Trump and his administration have worked to provide seniors with high-quality, affordable care in the Medicare program and improved options through Medicare Advantage," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Trump administration officials told reporters in a conference call Thursday the executive order will be a stark contrast to proposals from Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren that call for taxpayer-subsidized "Medicare For All."

Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Seema Verna said Trump is "deeply concerned" about the Democratic plans, calling them "impractical," "morally wrong" and a "fanciful pipe dream."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Trump's order will create a system that's affordable, patient-centric and puts patients in control of their care. He added that Medicare has "never been better" than it has under Trump's leadership.

Domestic Policy Council Director Joe Grogan told reporters Trump is focused on eliminating waste, fraud and abuse from the healthcare system while simultaneously protecting seniors, who deserve "great respect." He also said the administration is focused the national opioid crisis and other health challenges, like AIDS and kidney health.

Other changes under Trump's plan would allow nurses to practice to the full extent of their license without the required supervision that often prolongs visits and makes them more costly.

The order calls, in part, for greater Medicare privatization through an expansion of Medicare Advantage plans administered by private insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has said it will allow the plans to include new supplemental benefits if they aim to maintain or improve patients' general well-being.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said last month Trump's plan will also overhaul Medicaid to enable workers to more easily buy insurance as an alternative to employer-provided coverage.

Thursday's visit to Florida was originally scheduled for August but was postponed by deadly shooting attacks in Texas and Ohio.