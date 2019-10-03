Trump travels to Florida to unveil plan for Medicare upgrades

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will travel to central Florida Thursday, in a popular retirement community, to unveil his plans to introduce improvements and greater protections for Medicare.

Trump is scheduled to visit The Villages, Fla., about 50 miles northwest of Orlando, where he will outline his proposal. The president said his plan upgrades Medicare coverage for seniors and disabled Americans and provides more healthcare choices.

Trump will sign an executive order titled "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction." He's scheduled to speak to the press at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

"From day one, President Trump and his administration have worked to provide seniors with high-quality, affordable care in the Medicare program and improved options through Medicare Advantage," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Trump's plan follows Medicare proposals from Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren that call for a taxpayer-subsidized "Medicare For All."

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said last month Trump's plan will overhaul Medicaid to enable workers to more easily buy insurance as an alternative to employer-provided coverage.

Thursday's visit was originally scheduled for August but was postponed by deadly shooting attacks in Texas and Ohio.