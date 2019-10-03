First lady Melania Trump speaks to reporters on May 7, the first anniversary of her "Be Best" initiative for child well-being, File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump will travel to Wyoming Thursday to promote a program that encourages American children to visit national parks across the United States.

The first lady will talk about her "Every Kid Outdoors" initiative, which offers passes to schoolchildren for free access to National Park Services lands. One of the pillars of Trump's "Be Best" initiative is well being, which she says is served by visiting the natural beauty of the American outdoors.

"In her time as first lady, Mrs. Trump has been a strong proponent of preserving national treasures so that people may enjoy and appreciate their historic value to the nation for generations to come," the White House said in a statement. "In addition to speaking with children about the value of getting out in nature and our national parks, this trip will highlight a few historic natural landmarks."

The trip will also highlight some historic natural landmarks, the White House added.

Melania Trump attended a ceremony last month to reopen the Washington Monument, an NPS landmark that was closed for three years.

The Trump administration lost a legal challenge Wednesday to reduce the size of the Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah, which was dedicated by former President Barack Obama. A judge sided with native tribes seeking to preserve the land -- which has stirred some debate due to its potential for oil and gas development.