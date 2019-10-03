King Arthur Flour recalls flour for potential E. coli contamination

King Arthur Flour announced recalls of its 5-pound and 25-pound bags of flour due to potential presence of E. coli on Thursday. Photo courtesy King Arthur Flour

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- King Arthur Flour and AADM Milling Company on Thursday issued a recall of some of their unbleached all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 5-pound and 25-pound bags of flour, expanding an earlier recall announced in June.

Affected products can be identified by lot codes listed on FDA website. The recalled flour has best-used-by dates between December 2019 and January 2020.

There have not been any confirmed reports of illness related to the flour, the company said.

"We are taking this voluntary precautionary step because of the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered through sampling," King Arthur Flour said.

The flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, N.Y., and King Arthur Flour distributed it to retailers and other distributors in addition to selling it through its website, catalogue and Norwich, Vt., store.

Consumers who have affected products are encouraged to through them away and submit a claim for a refund through King Arthur Flour.

Symptoms of E. coli O26 illness include diarrhea and abdominal cramps which usually last about a week. Children, the elderly and immunosuppressed individuals face the risk developing a severe illness that can cause kidney failure.