1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Washington senior citizen apartment building

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Vancouver, Wash., had one suspected in custody after a gunman opened fire in the lobby of an apartment building for senior citizens, killing one person and injuring two others, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting that the Smith Tower Apartments just after 2 p.m. and found three gunshot victims -- a deceased male and two injured females -- in the lobby.

The gunman, a resident at the apartment, then retreated to his apartment and refused to leave. Officers of the crisis negotiations team and SWAT evacuated the building as police negotiated with the suspect, identified as 80-year-old Robet E. Breck, police said in a statement.

Beck, who was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting began, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Vancouver police said in a statement.

Police did not mention a motive.

"While we are still learning about what happened surrounding the shooting incident this afternoon in Downtown Vancouver, our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy," Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a statement. "I commend our police officers, fire and EMS personnel who quickly responded to the scene. I have the utmost confidence in our officers as they work to resolve the situation."

The PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center said it had received two shooting victims from the incident and both were in "satisfactory condition."

RELATED Hong Kong teen shot by police charged with rioting

"One of the two shooting victims brought to our Trauma Center today has been stabilized in satisfactory condition and transferred to another facility for additional care. The other patient remains with us, also in satisfactory condition," the hospital announced via Twitter.

The identity of the deceased was not released.

Police said several streets near the building would be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

RELATED FBI report: U.S. crime rate, homicides down; rapes increase for 6th straight year Suspect in custody without incident. Several streets in the area of 5th/6th Main to Washington will be closed for several hours while the investigations continues.— Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) October 4, 2019

According to the apartment's website, Smith Tower Apartments offers 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments to seniors about the age of 62.