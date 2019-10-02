U.S. President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speak to reporters at the White House on August 28, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will meet with Finnish President Saul Niinisto Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The two leaders will speak to the press in a joint news conference at 2 p.m. EDT in the White House.

"President Trump and President Niinisto will discuss enhancing cooperation between the United States and Finland, including opportunities to promote European and Arctic security," the White House said in a statement. "They will reaffirm their shared interest in commercial and technological cooperation."