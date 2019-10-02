Walmart halts sales of heartburn drug Zantac after recall

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Walmart suspended the sale of the anti-heartburn drug Zantac and other related drugs after its manufacturer recalled the medicine due to concerns of cancer risks.

The retailer announced it would halt sales of over the counter ranitidine products including Zantac and other brands such as Equate and Member's Mark.

"The company is taking this action after closely monitoring the recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine," Walmart said.

Customers who have purchased the affected products were instructed to return them to a Walmart or Sam's Club store for a refund.

Walmart joined Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS Health in suspending sales of the products after drug maker Apotex recalled generic 75-milligram and 150-milligram ranitidine tablets.