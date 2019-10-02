Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Twitter reported a service outage early Wednesday that drew more than a thousand reports of users being unable to post, view messages or receive notifications.

The social media platform didn't say how many user accounts were affected by the outage, which hadn't yet been resolved by 8 a.m. EDT. Twitter said the outage also affected TweetDeck.

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," Twitter Support wrote in a tweet. "You might have had trouble tweeting, getting notifications or viewing [direct messages]. We're currently working on a fix and should be back to normal soon."

Twitter updated the outage just after 7 a.m., tweeting, "The issue is just about fixed."

Polls and certain types of media aren't displaying, but some users were able to tweet they were experiencing problems. The outage appeared to affect users in Asia and Europe, in particular.

Reports on Downdetector indicate the outage spiked at around 2 a.m. with more than 1,100 outage reports. By 8 a.m., the report figure was down to 75.

Twitter last reported a significant outage in July, which lasted for about an hour due to what the company said was an "internal configuration change."