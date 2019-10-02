The new security tools are designed to secure user accounts on Google's Maps and YouTube platforms. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Google has introduced new tools for its Maps and YouTube platforms, which are part of the company's aim for greater security following repeated privacy concerns in the technology industry.

The California-based company on Tuesday introduced a "checkup" feature that warns users if their account passwords are too weak, susceptible to intrusion, used by others too often or have been compromised in a third-party breach.

"One in four Americans use common [passwords] -- like Abc123, Password1111, and P@ssw0rd," product and password manager Andreas Tuerk wrote on Google's blog. "Sixty-six percent of Americans admit to using the same weak password across multiple sites, which makes all those accounts vulnerable."

Tuerk added that the feature checks the strength of all users' saved passwords and gives "actionable recommendations," when needed

Google also announced it will make searches on its Maps service private, and expand the auto-delete feature on YouTube. The tech company also said users will be able to verbally delete any information on Google Assistant.

The new measures follow two years of increased scrutiny for the technology industry over a variety of security vulnerabilities and breaches. DoorDash, Equifax and Dunkin' Brands have all reported security incidents in recent weeks.