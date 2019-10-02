Five killed in crash of vintage World War II-era plane

A Boeing B-17G owned by the Collings Foundation is parked on the runway as part of a nationwide tour of historic aircraft at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Ill., in 2017. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

A Boeing B-17G owned by the Collings Foundation flies by downtown Chicago as part of a nationwide tour of historic aircraft in 2017. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A restored World War II-era bomber crashed and burned at a Connecticut airport Wednesday, killing at least five people on board.

The Boeing B-17 bomber, known as the "Flying Fortress" during the war, crashed soon after its 9:45 a.m. takeoff at Bradley International Airport, near Hartford. The plane radioed that it was having difficulties and crashed at 9:54 a.m. as it attempted to return to the airport.

"We observed that the aircraft was not gaining altitude," said Kevin Dillon, Connecticut Airport Authority executive director.

Thirteen people, including two pilots, 10 passengers and an attendant, were aboard the plane.

Hartford Hospital received six patients from the crash and listed three in critical condition, two in moderate condition and one with minor injuries. One person on the ground was injured as the plane slid off the runway and struck a building. The airport, New England's second-largest, was closed for a time after the crash. One runway has since reopened.

The plane is owned by the Collings Foundation, which brought five of its restored planes to a World War II-era air show this week at the airport. The B-17 involved in the crash, built in 1944, is one of 18 remaining and registered to fly in the United States. It was consumed by the fire.