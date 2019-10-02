Sen. Bernie Sanders is introduced at the start of a Democratic primary debate in Detroit, Mich., on July 30. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has undergone a heart procedure to clear an arterial blockage after the Vermont senator experienced discomfort in his chest, his campaign said Wednesday.

Doctors inserted two stents, which are small metal or plastic tube sections that are placed into vessels to reinforce their structural integrity, after finding one of the arteries was partly blocked, the campaign said.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement. "We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

At 78 years old, Sanders is the eldest presidential candidate. He's three years older than former Vice President Joe Biden and five years older than President Donald Trump.

As is tradition, Sanders has promised to release his medical records before primary and caucus voting begins in February. His doctor gave him a clean bill of health during Sanders' 2016 campaign, and noted he doesn't have a history of heart disease.