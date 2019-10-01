Oct. 1 (UPI) -- General Motors factories remain at a standstill for a third straight week as a strike by union workers continues, costing the automaker $1 billion in the third quarter, J.P. Morgan estimates.

An estimated 46,000 United Auto Workers are missing paychecks while the union and GM negotiated through the weekend and into Monday. The union workers receive a fraction of their paycheck, about $250 per week, from the UAW while on strike. And that union paycheck hasn't been sent out yet.

The strike has cost the picketers and workers laid off at GM's supplier network a combined $266 million in lost wages so far, Anderson Economic Group estimated.

"A lot of folks are going to need relief real soon because today's the first day everybody's going to see zeroes," veteran safety trainer Karlton Byas told the Detroit Free Press. "It's probably kind of like a gut punch right now. But some things you have to stand up for and that means sacrifice."

RELATED General Motors reinstates healthcare for striking UAW workers

GM is also feeling the strain as the slowed vehicle production drags on longer than expected.

"GM's U.S. production stopped immediately when the UAW walked off the job on Sept. 16 and we estimate its Canadian and Mexican facilities became progressively impacted throughout the first week," J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said.

J.P. Morgan set a price target of $53 a share with the hope that GM could make up lost production with extra shifts once the strike ends. GM shares traded at $37.48 Monday.

The strike has dragged on for 16 days.

One reason the talks are taking so long is because the two sides disagree on how they should be conducted. Sources close to the talks said the UAW wants all the negotiators and staff in one room to work on a deal. GM wants to break into smaller groups and committees.