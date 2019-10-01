States enact new laws Tuesday to govern firearms, tobacco, minimum wage

Multiple new state laws regarding firearms and accessories take effect on Tuesday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A slew of new laws that have been passed in multiple states are set to take effect on Tuesday.

Hundreds of laws ranging from limits on the sale of firearms and accessories to raising the legal age to purchase tobacco will enter legal force.

Maryland

SB 707, passed in 2018, will ban the transportation, possession sale, manufacture, receipt or purchase of devices used to increase the rate of fire for a firearm -- known as bump stocks -- that weren't owned before 2018. The law carries penalties that include a maximum fine of $5,000 or three years imprisonment.

RELATED California passes law allowing college athletes to be paid

Owners of handguns and other regulated firearms can also face prosecution for loaning them to individuals who they have cause to believe are legally barred from possessing them, or might use them to cause harm to themselves or others under SB 346, with a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and prison time.

Under HB 1169, Maryland will also raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, electronic smoking devices and any related paraphernalia, from 18 to 21, except for active-duty military members with military ID.

The state is also making legal changes to the interaction between non-citizens and law enforcement. HB 214 will allow unauthorized immigrants who are victims of crimes and willing to assist law enforcement to apply for a certain type of legal status, while SB 853 allows permanent legal residents who have been honorably discharged by the military to serve as police officers.

RELATED Judge blocks Trump attempt to detain migrant children indefinitely

Connecticut

As of Tuesday, Connecticut's HB 7219 will crack down on the creation and possession of so-called "ghost guns" that do not have a unique serial number. The law will require those who create such guns to obtain a unique identifier from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. It also bars the manufacture of plastic firearms that are invisible to metal detectors.

The state is also raising the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 through HB 7200, which also requires retailers that sell e-cigarettes online to receive a signature from someone 21 or older upon delivery.

HB 5004 increases the state's hourly minimum wage from $10.10 to $11 and mandates a $1 increase every year until it reaches $15 on June 1, 2023.

Nevada

Several new laws related to sex crimes will take effect in Nevada on Tuesday, including SB 383, which states a police officer cannot engage in sex with someone they have arrested or detained.

SB 173 will allow victims of sex trafficking to have prostitution-related charges removed from their criminal records.

The state will also eliminate the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases that are related to a homicide, through SB 9, while AB 410 will extend Temporary Protective Orders in domestic violence, stalking and harassment cases from 30 days to 45 days.

Florida

A new provision of HB 107, which allows police to stop motorists for texting while driving, will require drivers to use hands-free devices in school and work zones, and orders officers to issue warnings through the end of the year. They will be able to begin issuing citations on Jan. 1.

SB 1080, an anti-hazing law passed after the death of Florida State University fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey, will make hazing that results in permanent injury a third-degree felony and provide full immunity to witnesses who call 911 or campus security to report the incident and call for medical assistance.

Alabama

The Alabama Board of Pharmacy and Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, beginning Tuesday, must draw up rules to govern agreements under which pharmacists and physicians can enter into collaborative practice agreements under Act. No. 2019-368.