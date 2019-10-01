Trending Stories

NASA, Boeing, SpaceX closing in on return to human spaceflight
Prosecutors accuse U.S. citizen of spying for China
Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty in neighbor's death
States enact new laws Tuesday to govern firearms, tobacco, minimum wage
Trump loses legal challenge to shrink Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
Photo Gallery

 
Global Climate Strike urges action on climate change
Latest News

Missouri executes inmate for 1997 murder
Pompeo resists House attempts to depose State officials in impeachment inquiry
Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy on Roquan Smith: 'It's a personal matter'
Tyler Perry receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
New York Giants activate WR Golden Tate following 4-game suspension
 
