Missouri killer set to die by lethal injection

Russell Bucklew received the death penalty for killing his ex-girlfriend's presumed new boyfriend in 1997. File Photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declined to give clemency to a man scheduled for execution Tuesday despite receiving multiple reprieves in recent years because of a rare illness his lawyers say could cause him pain during lethal injection.

Convicted murderer Russell Bucklew, 51, was scheduled to die at 6 p.m. for the 1997 slaying of Michael Sanders, Bucklew's ex-girlfriend's presumed new boyfriend. Bucklew also kidnapped and raped his ex-girlfriend before getting into a gunfight with police.

"Gov. Parson has declined to grant clemency in this case," Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said.

Bucklew's lawyers argued their client should be spared the death penalty because he has a rare condition, cavernous hemangioma, which causes weakened and malformed blood vessels and creates tumors in the nose and throat. Medical experts said lethal injection drugs could cause blood-filled tumors in his head to burst, causing him to choke on his own blood during the execution.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Bucklew's medical condition could cause his execution to be "one of the most gruesome in U.S. history."

Defense lawyer Laurence Komp said he told Bucklew of Parson's decision not to give clemency.

"We conveyed the information and told him that we supported him," Komp told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "That was it. It's a hard thing when you strip away all hope."

In April, the Supreme Court ruled against Bucklew's request that Missouri use lethal gas to execute him instead of lethal injection. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the Constitution "does not demand the avoidance of all risk of pain" in executions.

"The people of Missouri, the surviving victims of Mr. Bucklew's crimes, and others like them deserve better," he continued.