Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested two suspects they believe are behind a heist at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport that netted more than a quarter-million dollars last month.

Prosecutors said Monday authorities arrested Emmanuel Asuquo Okon last weekend. The FBI arrested the other suspect, Delta Air Lines baggage handler Quincy Thorpe, last week after a bag of money he was responsible for went missing. Officials said he was supposed to load it onto a plane headed for Miami.

Authorities said they ultimately found a transfer manifest and Delta Air Waybill from the date of the heist, Sept. 24, inside the vehicle of an acquaintance. The missing money bag, and about $258,200, has not been found.

Delta said it has suspended Thorpe.

"The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members," the carrier said in a statement. "We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own."

Thorpe and Okon deny they were responsible for the missing cash.

Defense attorney Lonnie Hart said Thorpe had seen a doctor after the heist occurred and had missed work because of an illness. Okon's attorney, Douglas Rankin, said his client is not complicit and has no criminal record.