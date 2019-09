Sept. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will welcome Army Gen. Mark Milley as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Monday morning.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. EDT

Milley was nominated by Trump in December to succeed Gen. Joe Dunford, who retired. Milley was a graduate of Princeton and Columbia and became a Green Beret serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump and Milley will be joined by Defense Secretary Mark Esper at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.