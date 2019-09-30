Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A week after its Climate Change Action Summit featured 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, the 74th United Nations General Assembly will conclude Monday with addresses from the leaders of a dozen nations -- including North Korea, Afghanistan and Canada.

Monday's speakers will be the last to address the General Debate, which began Sept. 24. The final session begins at 9 a.m. EDT.

The list of nations to speak Monday are, in order: Eritrea, Brunei Darussalam, Togo, Thailand, Burundi, Uruguay, Timor-Leste, North Korea, Afghanistan, Canada, Benin and Sri Lanka.

It's unclear who will deliver the address for Pyongyang, but its representative will speak to the Assembly a week after U.S. President Donald Trump said a second summit between he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "could happen soon."

In his address last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for an "international peace zone" and nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula. Moon pledged to "guarantee the security of North Korea" and expressed hope that Pyongyang will do the same for the South.

The Afghan representative is scheduled to speak one day after a series of terrorist attacks disrupted national elections. At least four people were killed and 80 injured in bomb and mortar attacks at polling locations. Turnout was low because of fear of violence. Results from the election will be announced in about three weeks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was initially scheduled to speak for Ottawa Monday, but scandal has thwarted his trip to New York City.