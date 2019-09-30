House subpoenas Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine documents in impeachment probe

The House subpoenaed President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for documents related to its impeachment probe. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Monday subpoenaed President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for documents related to their investigation into Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The subpoena, issued in a letter to Giuliani from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings orders Giuliani to produce the documents to each of their respective committees by Oct. 15.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal and political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president," the letter states.

The letter cites a "growing public record" including Giuliani's own comments that indicate he and Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to pursue two "politically-motivated investigations."

"The first is a prosecution of Ukrainians who provided evidence against Mr. Trump's convicted campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The second relates to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who is challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020," the letter states.

The subpoena comes a week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into Trump accusing him of "seriously" violating the Constitution based on a whistle-blower complaint stating that he tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, during a phone call.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that the White House is trying to find out the whistle-blower's identity.

Trump added that the whistle-blower reported "things that are incorrect" about his phone call with Zelensy, which he has described as "perfect" and congratulatory.

"The whistle-blower reported a totally different statement," Trump said. "When the whistle-blower reported it, he made it sound terrible."