Gene Scalia sworn in as labor secretary

Gene Scalia and Patricia Scalia are shown after his ceremonial swearing-in as the secretary of labor at the White House on Monday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Gene Scalia was sworn in as the new secretary of labor during a ceremony at the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump praised Scalia's history combatting bureaucracy and regulations and hailed the 53-44 party-line Senate vote to confirm him for the position as a "landslide" victory.

"Eugene Scalia is one of the most qualified people ever confirmed as secretary of labor," Trump said. "He will use his skills as he has over the years and he's built an extremely distinguished career to fight and win for the American workforce."

Scalia a former partner in the Washington, D.C., law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and the son of late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, will replace Alex Acosta who resigned in July.

He thanked Trump for fighting for the American people and for the kindness he showed his mother after his father's death.

"You offered this job to me back in July, in this office and in that meeting you expressed your commitment to American workers and to our economy," Scalia said to Trump. "I will bear those words in mind every day that I serve as secretary of labor."