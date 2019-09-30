Gen. Mark Milley sworn in as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Donald Trump greets Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper during the ceremony. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump speaks with Army Capt. Luis Avila after singing "God Bless America" during the ceremony. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley speaks during the ceremony. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley is sworn in by outgoing chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley speaks during his Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony at Joint Base Myer in Arlington, Va., on Monday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley was sworn in Monday as the new chairman of the joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest ranking military officer in the United States.

President Donald Trump spoke, in the rain, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia to welcome Milley to his new post. He noted the unfortunate weather could bode well for Milley.

"All my life I have heard that if it rains on a big occasion, it brings luck," Trump said. "You're my friend, you're my adviser, and you deserve this position. I never had a doubt."

Milley promised Trump "informed, candid, impartial military advice."

"We stand ready to keep the peace or, if necessary, win the war," he added. "We are the best equipped, best trained, best led military in human history, and our adversaries should know never to underestimate our skill, our capability and our combat power."

Milley was nominated by Trump last December to succeed the retiring Joe Dunford.

Milley is a graduate of Princeton and Columbia universities and served as a Green Beret in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I have absolute confidence that he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career," Trump added.