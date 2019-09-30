All four escaped Ohio inmates captured

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities on Monday said all four escaped inmates from Ohio were captured in North Carolina and are back in custody.

The inmates -- Christopher Clemente, 24; Troy McDaniel, Jr., 30; Brynn Martin, 40; and Lawrence Lee, 29 -- escaped from a prison in Gallipolis, Ohio, Sunday.

Police said Clemente, Martin and McDaniel were arrested at a motel in Cary, N.C., early Monday while Lee was arrested that afternoon in Durham.

"I am pleased to report that just a short while ago, the fourth and final escapee, Lawrence R. Lee III was taken into custody by law enforcement officials," Gallia County, Ohio, Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a Facebook statement.

Police believe Lee was with the other three when they were recaptured, but managed to flee.

Authorities said the four escaped prison after overpowering two female officers using a homemade weapon and forced open a secured door.

Clemente was being held on drug trafficking charges; McDaniel for failing to appear for a court date; Martin with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property; and Lee for identity fraud and assault.

"Investigators have worked continuously throughout the day and night since the incident occurred to follow up on tips and develop information which has led to the captures," Gallia County, Ohio, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.