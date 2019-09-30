3 killed in central Florida fiery plane crash

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Three people were killed in a fiery plane crash in central Florida over the weekend, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the Cessna 421 aircraft went down at around 4 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area in the city of DeLand, some 25 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

"Units responding to the crash site in the woods discovered 3 people (all adults) with no pulse," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

A section of State Road 44 was closed as authorities responded to the crash, it said.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

The sheriff's department said the names of the victims will be released after the bodies have been identified.