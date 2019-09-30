3 escaped Ohio inmates captured in N.C.; 4th still at large

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Carolina authorities on Monday captured three escaped inmates from Ohio, but a fourth is still avoiding arrest, officials said.

The inmates -- Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr., Brynn Martin and Lawrence Lee -- escaped from a prison in Gallipolis, Ohio, Sunday. Police arrested all but Lee at a motel, they said.

"Investigators have worked continuously throughout the day and night since the incident occurred to follow up on tips and develop information which has led to the captures," Gallia County, Ohio, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Authorities said the four overpowered two female officers using a homemade weapon and forced open a secured door.

Clemente was being held on drug trafficking charges; McDaniel for failing to appear for a court date; Martin with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property; and Lee for identity fraud and assault.

Police believe Lee was with the other three when they were recaptured, but managed to flee.