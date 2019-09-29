St. Louis firefighters battle fire in three abandoned warehouses

St. Louis firefighters take a break on a railroad track after fighting n abandoned warehouse fire in downtown St. Louis that spread to two connected ones, also unoccupied. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- St. firefighters battled a fire that started in an old warehouse in downtown Sunday morning and spread to two other connected ones, also unoccupied.

One person seen leaving the one-story warehouse only used for storage was taken into custody, fire officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

KDSK-TV captured video of black smoke and flames rising from the building. Firefighters were summoned at 7:30 a.m. and fought the fire for several hours, Capt Leon Whitener said.

Homeless people were living inside the warehouse but everyone was accounted for and made it out safely, the fire department said.

Firefighters also temporarily evacuated an apartment building across the street as a precaution.