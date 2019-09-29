Record snowstorm unleashes foot of snow in northern Rockies

Homestake Pass in Rocky Mountains of Montana was hit by several inches of snow Saturday. Great Falls, which is 158 miles north of Homestake pass, had a preliminary snowfall of 9.7 inches, on Saturday,

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The northern Rockies were blasted with the first big snowstorm of the season, which the National Weather Service forecasted as a "historic winter storm."

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were still in effect for parts of the northern Rockies, Cascades, and Sierra Nevada early on Sunday morning as snow continued to fall.

Highways across northwestern Montana experienced reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow over the weekend.

There was at least one vehicular accident amid slippery roads. Montana Highway Patrol trooper Amanda Villa posted on Twitter a car that had slipped into a ditch and flipped over. Villa reported that everyone who had been in the vehicle was okay.

A preliminary snowfall of 9.7 inches fell in Great Falls, Mont., on Saturday, which beat the daily record of 6.1 inches set in 1954. This also is the earliest date of a snowfall of 9.7 inches or greater, with the previous earliest date being November 8, 2012.

The NWC Great Falls reported an additional 4.3 inches on Sunday.

Snow will continue to pile up in the city into Sunday night.

Missoula, Mont., recorded a trace of snow on Saturday, which is the first time a trace of snow has ever been recorded on the date.

By Saturday afternoon local time, snowfall in Browning, Mont., nearly reached 2 feet, measuring 23 inches of total snowfall at 4:10 p.m. MDT.

A total of 15 inches of snow was reported near Kiowa, Montana, while another report found that East Glacier Park, Montana, had received 21 inches of snow.

By early afternoon local time on Saturday, 13 inches of snow had been reported near Choteau, Montana. The report also mentioned that ice has started to cover highways that were previously plowed.

Officials in Choteau reported numerous downed power lines and trees due to severe wind on Saturday around noon, which created dangerous conditions.