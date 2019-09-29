NYPD officer, suspect suspect shot and killed during struggle in the Bronx

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A New York City police officer was shot and killed during a struggle with an armed suspect early Sunday morning, officials said.

The New York City Police Department Commissioner James O'Neil announced that officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after being transported to Jacobi Medical Center.

The 27-year-old suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was also shot and killed.

Mulkeen was investigating gang activity in a Bronx public housing complex alongside two other officers when the suspect, who was on probation for a narcotics-related arrest last year, fled the scene while being questioned by police

Mulkeen chased him down with another member of the anti-crime unit and NYPD Chief of Department Terrance Monahan said footage from officers' body cameras showed the suspect reaching for an object in his waistband during the pursuit.

A .32 caliber revolver, believed to have belonged to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

Police said officers then engaged in a struggle with the suspect during which they fired "multiple shots" and Mulkeen was struck three times. It was not immediately clear who fired the fatal shots.

"Police officer Brian Mulkeen was a great cop who gave it all to keep the people of our city safe," Monahan wrote on Twitter. "He was 33-years-old with a bright future in front of him. We will never forget Brian's service, dedication and courage. Please keep his family and all of NYPD in your prayers."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described Sunday as a "very, very sad day for our city."

"We lost a hero by every measure. We lost a hero this evening," he said. this was a young man who made the choice to join the NYPD, to put his life on the line to protect others."