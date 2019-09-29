Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Four inmates escaped from an Ohio jail just after midnight on Sunday, local authorities announced.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said that the four male inmates overpowered two female corrections officers at the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis -- 100 miles south of Columbus -- using a "homemade weapon" and then proceeded to force open a secured door and escaped from the jail in a stolen vehicle.

The escaped inmates were identified as Brynn K. Martin, 40; Christopher M. Clemente, 24; Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30; and Lawrence R. Lee III, 29.

"Deputies have established that the inmates had assistance in escaping from at least one individual on the outside. All of the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

The person assisting the inmates picked them up in a different vehicle, which police in Pennsylvania later located without finding the inmates Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

A mall in Pittsburgh's Westmoreland County was evacuated on Sunday after police said they had reason to believe that Clemente had been spotted in the area but was re-opened at about 3 p.m.

Sunday was the third escape at the jail since August. Martin had previously escaped custody from a transport vehicle with another inmate on Sept. 3 and was captured in Cheshire, Ohio the next day.

Authorities are offering a reward of $2,500 per inmate for information regarding their whereabouts.