President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr are seen walking in the White House on September 9. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr Friday of going "rogue" to protect President Donald Trump over his controversial phone call with Ukraine's leader, which has led to an impeachment inquiry.

The California Democrat's words follow a release of the complaint Thursday, which was submitted by an unidentified intelligence official to Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Atkinson turned it over to national intelligence director Joseph Maguire.

Barr is mentioned several times in the July 25 phone call, as is Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani. The complaint says White House officials were concerned enough that they attempted to "lock down" the record of the call.

"[Barr has] gone rogue," Pelosi told MSNBC Friday. "I think where they're going is a cover-up of a cover-up. I think it's sad, to have a Justice Department go so rogue. Well, they have been for a while. And now it just makes matters worse."

Pelosi announced an official impeachment investigation this week after Trump acknowledged he'd withheld military aid to Ukraine. The aid was ultimately granted, but House Democrats want to know whether there was any connection to the aid and Trump's asking Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company for five years.

Also Friday, nearly 300 former U.S. foreign policy and national security officials signed a letter supporting the impeachment investigation. The coalition said Trump's actions constitute a "profound national security concern."

"We applaud those members of Congress, including Speaker Pelosi, who have started us down that necessary path," the letter states. "President Trump appears to have leveraged the authority and resources of the highest office in the land to invite additional foreign interference into our democratic process. That would constitute an unconscionable abuse of power.

"It would also represent an effort to subordinate America's national interests -- and those of our closest allies and partners -- to the president's personal political interest."

Trump has denied there was any impropriety with the phone call. Friday, he denounced the complainant and again said the call with Zelensky was a "perfect conversation"

"Sounding more and more like the so-called whistle-blower isn't a whistle-blower at all," he tweeted. "In addition, all second-hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?"

Vice President Mike Pence also had interactions with Ukrainian leaders, the whistle-blower complaint shows, and he met with Zelensky in Poland earlier this month. He said neither Joe Biden or Hunter Biden were discussed.