A new lawsuit Friday challenges 13 North Carolina districts that are used to elect the state's congressional delegation. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Democrats filed a lawsuit in North Carolina court Friday to challenge the state's federal congressional districts, after a judge earlier this month struck down state-level districts drawn by Republicans.

The suit supported by the nonprofit, Democratic-aligned National Redistricting Foundation argues the sectors drawn to elect North Carolina's 13 House members are partisan gerrymanders aimed at giving Republicans an electoral advantage. A number of individual North Carolina voters are the plaintiffs in the suit.

"This case concerns North Carolina's 2016 congressional map, which may be the most extreme and brazen partisan gerrymander in American history," the complaint states. "There is no dispute that the 2016 congressional map reflects an extreme and intentional effort to maximize Republican advantage.

"Legislative defendants proudly admitted it at the time. They adopted 'Partisan Advantage' as an official criterion, directing that the districts be constructed to 'maintain the current partisan makeup of North Carolina's congressional delegation,' namely 10 Republicans and three Democrats."

The NRF supports redrawing election maps in several states, but Republicans argue it only favors change that benefit Democratic candidates.

Although Republicans hold a 10-to-3 majority in North Carolina's U.S. House delegation, state voters are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. The previous suit, which involved legislative districts for state offices, argued Republicans won a majority of state seats even though most citizens voted Democratic. A two-judge panel ruled state legislative lines were unconstitutional because districts violated language in the North Carolina constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined in June to strike down North Carolina's 13 districts involved in the new lawsuit, saying federal courts have no say in the matter. The ruling left it up to individual states to determine whether districts are unlawful.

RELATED Federal court strikes down North Carolina congressional map