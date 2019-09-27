Friday slate features Russia, China, Venezuela, India, Pakistan at U.N.

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The list of world leaders who will speak at the United Nations General Assembly Friday include several who are presently involved with various pressing political issues.

Delivering their address to the 74th General Debate in the morning session are, in order, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Alexander Minnis, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's delegation.

The afternoon session will include speeches by Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Friday's addresses begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

Chinese leader Xi will almost certainly raise the U.S. trade conflict, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Beijing in his speech Tuesday of flooding the market, stealing intellectual property, subsidizing businesses and engaging in unfair trade practices. Trump and Xi have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat tariff shootout for more than a year.

Speeches from the leaders of India and Pakistan, two decades-long rivals, are expected to generate some controversy -- particularly given India's recent revocation of autonomy for the Kashmir and Jammu regions. Modi and Khan are both expected to speak about the territories, which have been a regional flashpoint.

India revoked the special status of Kashmir and Jammu last month, which led to a security crackdown and communications blackout. The escalation between the two countries carries worldwide implications because both have nuclear weapons.

"He expects the international community to respond in time before there is a catastrophe," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Voice of America.

The Bahamian prime minister will surely discuss the catastrophic damage the island commonwealth received earlier this month from Hurricane Dorian -- a Category 5 storm that battered the islands for about 30 hours.

Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro will not carry his nation's mantle at the Assembly. He instead snubbed the event and Rodriguez Gomez will speak in his place. The address is expected to be controversial as Maduro's administration is not even recognized by the United States and several Western powers.

Maduro traveled to Moscow Wednesday to meet Putin, who has supplied Russian bomber and fighter aircraft to the South American country.

The Assembly will also hear from the leaders of both Malaysia and Bangladesh, which have been ensnared in a major humanitarian crisis for more than a year, involving the Muslim Rohingya. Thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh due to what the United Nations recognizes as a campaign of ethnic cleansing.