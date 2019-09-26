Watch live: Palestinian head Abbas, Israel's Katz, EU's Tusk to speak at U.N.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks at the 73rd General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 27, 2018. Abbas will address this year's Assembly Thursday morning. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Another full slate of world leaders are scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Thursday, including the leaders of the European Union and Palestinian Authority and Israel's chief diplomat.

The third day of the 74th General Debate will begin at 9 a.m. EDT. A full list of Thursday's speakers can be found here.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to speak in the morning session, and is expected to stress the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his address.

EU President Donald Tusk will also speak in the morning session, and is expected to touch on Britain's departure from the 28-nation bloc, which is set for Oct. 31. Tusk is expected to update the status of talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Israel is scheduled for the afternoon session, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not make Thursday's address. Foreign Minister Israel Katz will address the Assembly in his stead. Netanyahu originally intended to travel to New York for the Assembly, but decided to remain in Israel to try and form a coalition government after last week's elections.