U.S. concludes Assad regime was responsible for May chlorine attack in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the United States concluded the Assad regime was behind a May chemical attack in Syria. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the United States has concluded that Syrian President Bashar-al Assad carried out a chemical attack on Syria in May.

Pompeo said Assad's regime was responsible for a chlorine attack on the northwest province of Latakia on May 19.

"This attack was part of the Assad regime's ongoing violent campaign in Idlib, which has killed more than 1,000 innocent Syrians and displaced hundreds of thousands more," he said. "It is also the latest instance in a long pattern of Assad's chemical weapons attacks that have killed or wounded thousands of Syrians."

Days after the attack the State Department warned Assad's government that its military operations were being closely watched.

Pompeo said Thursday that the United States designated Russian entities for facilitating shipments of jet fuel to Russian military forces in Syria and announced the State Department will provide an additional $4.5 million to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

"The United States will not allow these attacks to go unchallenged, nor will we tolerate those who choose to conceal these atrocities," he said.