Senate passes bill to halt government shutdown risk

The Senate passed a short-term funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown, which will go to President Donald Trump next for his signature. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a short-term funding bill Thursday amid dispute over border wall funding that delays the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The Senate voted 82-15 in favor of the continuing resolution after the House already passed it, and it will go to President Donald Trump next for his signature.

Trump is expected to sign it to prevent a government shutdown that would otherwise occur on Oct. 1 if such an appropriations bill was not enacted.

The continuing resolution delays the fight over the U.S.-Mexico border wall spending through Nov. 21, when the dispute may slowdown passage again just a week before Thanksgiving.

A day earlier the Senate blocked Trump's emergency declaration in February on the border wall funding.

After declaring the national emergency, Trump signed a spending bill in February to avert a government shutdown again.

A similar fight over border wall spending led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which ended on Day 35 in January with Trump signing a short-term spending bill.